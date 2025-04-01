9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 23rd, 2025

This week we got some awesome releases, starting with the GNOME 48 desktop environment and the GIMP 3.0 image editor, and continuing with the Blender 4.4 3D graphics software, Kali Linux’s first release in 2025, as well as new elementary OS, Calibre, Finnix, Rescuezilla, Enlightenment, and EndeavourOS releases.

On top of that, Ikey Doherty announced a new name for his Serpent OS distro as AerynOS and I tell you all about what’s coming in Fedora Linux 42. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for March 23rd, 2025.