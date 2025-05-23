---

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 11th, 2025

By Marius Nestor

This week, we got lots of great news, starting with new KDE Plasma, KDE Gear, and KDE Frameworks releases and continuing with a major Mesa graphics stack release, two new computers from Slimbook and System76, a new Raspberry Pi OS release, as well as new releases of fwupd, Calibre, Clonezilla Live, and Flatpak.

On top of that, I tell you all about what’s coming in Linux Mint 22.2, LMDE 7, and Ubuntu 25.10. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for May 11th, 2025.

