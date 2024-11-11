---

Home Blog

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 10th, 2024

By Marius Nestor

Good news this week for KDE Plasma users as they got not one, not two, but three great releases, including the KDE Plasma 6.2.3 desktop environment, as well as KDE Gear 24.08.3 and KDE Frameworks 6.8 software suites. LXQt users also got an awesome release with version 2.1, which finally brings a Wayland session.

On top of that, this week brought us new Debian Bookworm, Steam Client, CachyOS, and Ubuntu Touch releases to enjoy. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for November 10th, 2024.

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.