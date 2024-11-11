9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 10th, 2024

Good news this week for KDE Plasma users as they got not one, not two, but three great releases, including the KDE Plasma 6.2.3 desktop environment, as well as KDE Gear 24.08.3 and KDE Frameworks 6.8 software suites. LXQt users also got an awesome release with version 2.1, which finally brings a Wayland session.

On top of that, this week brought us new Debian Bookworm, Steam Client, CachyOS, and Ubuntu Touch releases to enjoy. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for November 10th, 2024.