9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 17th, 2024

This week we got some cool news starting with Linux kernel 6.12 and Archinstall 3.0, and continuing with DXVK 2.5 and a new Steam Client update for Linux gamers, as well as new Red Hat Enterprise Linux, PeaZip, LibreOffice, and digiKam releases.

On top of that, I tell you about some of the new features coming to Fedora Linux 42 next year. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for November 17th, 2024.