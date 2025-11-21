9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 9th, 2025

This week, we got major releases of the MX Linux, Devuan GNU+Linux, and PorteuX distributions, new updates to the LXQt, KDE Plasma, and Trinity Desktop Environment desktops, new versions of the Calibre, MKVToolNix, and fwupd apps, a new NVIDIA graphics driver, and a new release of the KDE Gear software suite.

On top of that, I tell you all about the new troubleshooting tools in Linux Mint and the new Linux laptop from TUXEDO Computers. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for November 9th, 2025.