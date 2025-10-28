9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 12th, 2025

This week, we got the long-anticipated Ubuntu 25.10 and LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 releases, Wireshark 4.6 as a major update to the world’s most popular network protocol analyzer, the first Release Candidate of Linux kernel 6.18, and new updates to GIMP, LibreOffice, ClamAV, PipeWire, KDE Gear, and KDE Frameworks.

On top of that, I tell you all about the first Linux laptop from System76 to ship with the COSMIC desktop and Linux kernel 6.16’s end of life. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for October 12th, 2025.