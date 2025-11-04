9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 19th, 2025

This week, we got new releases of the Firefox web browser, Tails amnesic incognito live system, Zorin OS distribution, Thunderbird email client, GStreamer multimedia framework, GNOME desktop environment, Calibre e-book manager, PeaZip archive manager, digiKam photo manager, and PipeWire multimedia server.

On top of that, I show you how to easily upgrade your LMDE 6 installations to LMDE 7 and tell you all about the new laptop from TUXEDO Computers. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for October 19th, 2025.