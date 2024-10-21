9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 20th, 2024

Last week we got new major Solus and Clonezilla Live releases, a new VirtualBox update that brings support for the upcoming Linux 6.12 kernel series, as well as new Ardour, Calibre, and fwupd bugfix releases.

On top of that, KDE desktop fans received a new Plasma update that improves XWayland gaming, while Slackware-based PorteuX 1.7 distro arrived with many goodies. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for October 20th, 2024.