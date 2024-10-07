9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 6th, 2024

This week we got a bunch of major software releases, including Firefox 131, qBittorrent 5.0, NetworkManager 1.50, fwupd 2.0, and FFmpeg 7.1, as well as some minor ones, including Audacious 4.4.1 and Ardour 8.8.

On top of that, I tell you what to expect in the upcoming Firefox 132 web browser and show you a sneak peek at the new Cinnamon theme in Linux Mint 22.1. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for October 6th, 2024.