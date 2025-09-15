9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 14th, 2025

This week we got lots of releases for KDE Plasma, KDE Gear, KDE Frameworks, Steam Client, Puppy Linux BookwormPup64, Hyprland, fwupd, PipeWire, VirtualBox, Q4OS, Dash to Panel, GStreamer, Kodi, MKVToolNix, and many others.

On top of that, I tell you all about the new Linux laptops from Slimbook and what’s coming in LMDE 7 later this month. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for September 14th, 2025.