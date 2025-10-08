9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 21st, 2025

This week we got yet another batch of awesome releases, starting with the GNOME 49 desktop environment and the Tails 7.0 operating system, and continuing with the Firefox 143 web browser, Giada 1.3 loop machine, PorteuX 2.3 and IPFire 2.29 Core Update 197 distributions, and Thunderbird 143 email client.

On top of that, we got beta versions of Fedora Linux 43, LMDE 7, Ubuntu 25.10, Zorin OS 18, KDE Plasma 6.5, and Firefox 144. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for September 21st, 2025.