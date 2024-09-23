9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 22nd, 2024

This week we didn’t get many news and releases, but we got a couple of big ones, including the GNOME 47 desktop environment, which will soon arrive in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distributions, and the GNU Linux-libre 6.11 kernel for those who want to build a 100% free computer.

On top of that, the Linux Mint devs teased us with a revamped Cinnamon theme and AlmaLinux unveiled their hardware certification program. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for September 22nd, 2024.