9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 29th, 2024

This week, we got several software updates, including LibreOffice 24.8.2, VirtualBox 7.1.2, MPV 0.39.0, fwupd 1.9.25, and DXVK 2.4.1, a couple of distro releases, including KaOS Linux 2024.09 and CachyOS 240929, the second preview of the upcoming COSMIC desktop environment written in Rust, and the first Release Candidate of the upcoming Linux 6.12 kernel series.

On top of that, the LXQt project shared details about what to expect from the upcoming LXQt 2.1 release, and the Tails, Tor Project, Arch Linux, and Valve announced collaborations. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for September 29th, 2024.