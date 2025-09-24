9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 7th, 2025

This week, we received some exciting news about the first release of KDE’s own distribution, the final release of Linux Mint 22.2, the first point release of Debian 13 “Trixie”, new development releases of GIMP 3.2 and OpenSSL 3.6, an updated NVIDIA graphics driver, as well as a new Arch Linux ISO snapshot and installer update.

We also got new releases of the Mixxx DJ software and Calibre e-book manager. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for September 7th, 2025.