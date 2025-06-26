---

All AMD, No Intel: TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 Unveiled

By Djalel Oukid

Linux users have always preferred AMD over Intel – at least, this is what I’ve seen and read since the beginning of my Linux journey in 2014. TUXEDO Computers confirms once again that it is listening to feedback, as Linux users continue arguing against Intel and demanding more AMD hardware. Therefore, the German-based hardware manufacturer has unveiled the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 Linux Laptop with more red power! So, what does this new generation of elegant Linux laptops offer?

