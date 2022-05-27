---

AlmaLinux 9 Officially Released, Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9

By Marius Nestor

Powered by Linux 5.14 LTS kernel series and based on and fully compatible with the recently-released Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 operating system, AlmaLinux 9 is here as the first release of AlmaLinux that stems from CentOS Stream through RHEL.

AlmaLinux 9 introduces new functionality that makes it easier to automate and deploy at scale, networking enhancements for cloud and edge through the addition of more performance metrics in Web Cockpit, access to information to identify bottlenecks, the ability to apply kernel live patching inside Web Cockpit, easier data export to data analytics and reporting tools like Grafana, as well as the ability to build images via a single build node.

