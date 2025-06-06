Built from the same sources as Red Hat Enterprise Linux and fully compatible with the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 release, AlmaLinux OS 10 introduces support for Simple Protocol for Independent Computing Environments (SPICE), a tech-preview of KVM virtualization support for the IBM Power architecture, Secure Boot support for ARM platforms, and support for frame pointers for diagnosing and optimizing your applications.
