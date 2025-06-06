---

Home Blog

AlmaLinux OS 10 Released as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10

By Marius Nestor

Built from the same sources as Red Hat Enterprise Linux and fully compatible with the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 release, AlmaLinux OS 10 introduces support for Simple Protocol for Independent Computing Environments (SPICE), a tech-preview of KVM virtualization support for the IBM Power architecture, Secure Boot support for ARM platforms, and support for frame pointers for diagnosing and optimizing your applications.

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.