---

Home Blog

Apache ActiveMQ Flaw (CVE-2024-32114) Poses Serious Risk for Linux Servers

By iDoLinux

A critical vulnerability in Apache ActiveMQ (CVE-2024-32114) has been actively exploited, allowing attackers to access message brokers without authentication. Linux administrators running ActiveMQ services should take immediate steps to secure their systems and prevent potential data exposure or service disruption.

This flaw affects ActiveMQ versions 6.x prior to 6.1.2. On Linux servers, the default configuration of the Jolokia JMX REST API and the Message REST API can expose the broker to unauthenticated access. Attackers can produce or consume messages, delete queues, or manipulate destinations, potentially leading to service interruptions or leakage of sensitive data.

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.