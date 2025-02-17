Apache NetBeans 24: The Ultimate Open-Source IDE for Modern Development

Apache NetBeans is a powerful, open-source, and award-winning Integrated Development Environment (IDE) that supports a wide range of programming languages and frameworks.

It is widely used for developing Java-based web, mobile, and desktop applications, as well as for C/C++, PHP, and other languages. With its rich feature set, extensibility through plugins, and support for the latest technologies, NetBeans remains a top choice for developers across platforms like Windows, Linux, and macOS.

The latest release is Apache NetBeans 24, which brings improved performance, enhanced tools, and support for the latest Java and other technologies.