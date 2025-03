Armbian 25.2 is here almost three months after Armbian 24.11 featuring the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series for most of the supported boards, with extensive refinements in all areas, as well as support for new boards including Rock 2A and 2F, NanoPi R3S, Retroid Pocket RP5, RPMini, Rock 5T, GenBook, MKS-PI, SKIPR, Armsom CM5, NextThing C.H.I.P, and Magicsee C400 Plus.