BloodHound 8.0 debuts with major upgrades in attack path management

SpecterOps has released BloodHound 8.0, the latest iteration of its open-source attack path management platform, featuring major enhancements and expanded capabilities. Version 8.0 expands BloodHound’s coverage across more systems, introducing new use cases and usability improvements. The update also includes enhanced integration capabilities and a streamlined testing process, allowing teams to adopt integrations more quickly and reliably.
