btop: A Modern and Resourceful System Monitor

btop is a highly customizable, real-time system monitor tool that provides users with an intuitive and visually appealing interface to monitor system resources.

Developed by Aristocratos, btop is written in C++ and aims to provide a more modern alternative to traditional resource monitors like htop, glances, or bashtop (its predecessor).

It offers a comprehensive overview (insights) of your system’s performance that includes CPU usage, memory consumption, disk activity, network bandwidth, and processes running on your system.