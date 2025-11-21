Blog
Budgie 10.9.4 Desktop Environment Released, No UI Changes

Bobby Borisov
Nov 21, 2025

The Budgie 10.9.4 desktop environment modernizes its plugin system but brings no new features or visual changes for end users.

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

