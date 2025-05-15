---

Cheap Linux VPS Hosting Is A Trap: What You Need To Look For

By Jeff Wilson

Cheap Linux VPS hosting is an all-too-common and alluring trap. It is so common precisely because it is so attractive and effective. The promise of hosting your website or email for a handful of dollars per month is fantastic on paper. This is even more enticing when such offers are made by big-name brands trusted by millions who came before you. They surely wouldn’t burn millions of loyal customers that came before you for a few hundred of your bucks. Cheap or affordable is typically a good thing for a consumer. You get the same product or service for less money. Fantastic! Right?

Any server almost always functions under the same principle as any other server. It’s a machine with a CPU, RAM, and storage. You upload your website files to it, and you’re good to go. Unfortunately, the sad reality of cheap hosting is riddled with costly traps and misleading information for the uninformed. It would be great if the product or service you received were the same, but they’re not. Not by a long shot. It would be like comparing a typical functioning house to a tent. Both will keep the rain off your head, but there’s a world of difference in utility and value. Worst still, that’s not a bug. It’s a highly engineered feature! In fact, much of the industry is built around these very dodgy pricing models.

