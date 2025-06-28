Coccinelle for Rust progress report

Coccinelle is a tool for automatic program matching and transformation that was originally developed for making large-scale changes to the Linux kernel source code (i.e., C code). Matches and transformations are driven by user-specific transformation rules in the form of abstracted patches, referred to as semantic patches. As the Linux kernel—and systems software more generally—is starting to adopt Rust, Coccinelle for Rust aims to make the power of Coccinelle available to Rust codebases.