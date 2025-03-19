CPU Load: Everything You Need To Know to Manage it

This post explains CPU load, how it affects your Linux server, and how to deal with it in critical moments. We think about high CPU usage and CPU load when discussing essential moments. These are two different things, even though they sound similar. Besides this, we will explain the CPU as the most critical part of a server. What causes high CPU utilization, different commands to check the CPU utilization, and some suggestions to prevent high usage

In other words, how to manage your CPU resources rationally so your hosted websites are free of issues. Let’s get started!