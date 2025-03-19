---

Home Blog

CPU Load: Everything You Need To Know to Manage it

By Rose Hosting Blog

This post explains CPU load, how it affects your Linux server, and how to deal with it in critical moments. We think about high CPU usage and CPU load when discussing essential moments. These are two different things, even though they sound similar. Besides this, we will explain the CPU as the most critical part of a server. What causes high CPU utilization, different commands to check the CPU utilization, and some suggestions to prevent high usage

In other words, how to manage your CPU resources rationally so your hosted websites are free of issues. Let’s get started!

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.