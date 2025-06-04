---

Critical Chrome Zero-Day Exposes Windows and Linux Users

By tim

Understanding how your system handles data—even when it disappears silently—is crucial in the face of evolving browser vulnerabilities. If you’ve never encountered the concept of dev-null, often referred to as the Linux and Unix data black hole, it’s a good time to learn. A newly discovered zero-day vulnerability in Google Chrome and other Chromium-based browsers—identified as CVE-2025-4664—is putting Windows and Linux users at risk.

