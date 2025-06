A newly discovered zero-day vulnerability in the Linux Kernel’s Server Message Block (SMB) module has sent shockwaves through the cybersecurity community.

This critical flaw, tracked as CVE-2024-2961, affects systems running kernel versions up to 6.5 and could allow local privilege escalation, giving attackers root-level access. This revelation comes amid a surge in cyberattacks targeting Linux systems, as highlighted in this report on global Linux threats.