DietPi released a new version 9.10

DietPi is a lightweight Debian based Linux distribution for SBCs and server systems, with the option to install desktop environments, too. It ships as minimal image but allows to install complete and ready-to-use software stacks with a set of console based shell dialogs and scripts.

The source code is hosted on GitHub: https://github.com/MichaIng/DietPi

The main website can be found at: https://dietpi.com/

Wikipedia: https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/DietPi

The project released the new version DietPi v9.10 on February 9th, 2025.

The highlights of this version are: