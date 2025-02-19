---

DietPi released a new version 9.10

By StephanStS

DietPi is a lightweight Debian based Linux distribution for SBCs and server systems, with the option to install desktop environments, too. It ships as minimal image but allows to install complete and ready-to-use software stacks with a set of console based shell dialogs and scripts.

The source code is hosted on GitHub: https://github.com/MichaIng/DietPi
The main website can be found at: https://dietpi.com/
Wikipedia: https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/DietPi

The project released the new version DietPi v9.10 on February 9th, 2025.

The highlights of this version are:

  • RISC-V (StarFive VisionFive 2, PINE64 Star64): Switch to Debian Trixie and support of Bazarr, Raspotify, NZBGet, MicroK8s and AdGuard Home
  • Raspberry Pi, NanoPi M6: New tool DietPi-Display supports setting of console display modes/rotation
  • Raspberry Pi: Migration to the new Raspberry Pi kernel/firmware stack is now possible via dietpi-config
  • DietPi-Automation: New option in dietpi.txt for automated APT-based program installs
  • myMPD: Available now also for ARMv6 Bookworm systems
  • vaultwarden: Display of the package version within the web UI added
  • Fixes for Sonarr, Fail2Ban, Raspotify, Navidrome, Home Assistant, Komga, PaperMC, Bazarr, Mono, Gogs, Domoticz and Baïkal
The full release notes can be found at: https://dietpi.com/docs/releases/v9_10/
