DietPi released a new version 9.12

By StephanStS

DietPi is a lightweight Debian based Linux distribution for SBCs and server systems, with the option to install desktop environments, too. It ships as minimal image but allows to install complete and ready-to-use software stacks with a set of console based shell dialogs and scripts.

The source code is hosted on GitHub: https://github.com/MichaIng/DietPi
The main website can be found at: https://dietpi.com/
Wikipedia: https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/DietPi

The project released the new version DietPi v9.12 on April 18th, 2025.

The highlights of this version are:
fish: New software package, an alternative shell
DietPi-Backup: Support for SSHFS added
Amiberry: Updated to Amiberry v7
WiringPi: Added support for Orange Pi boards
Spotifyd: Added support for ARMv8 and x86_64 Bookworm/Trixie systems
Pi-hole: Additionally listen on TCP port 8489 for HTTPS requests
RPi.GPIO: Moved to the usage of python3-rpi-lgpio
Fixes for O!MPD, FreshRSS, DietPi-Config
The full release notes can be found at: https://dietpi.com/docs/releases/v9_12/

