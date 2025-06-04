---

DietPi released a new version 9.13

By StephanStS

DietPi is a lightweight Debian based Linux distribution for SBCs and server systems, with the option to install desktop environments, too. It ships as minimal image but allows to install complete and ready-to-use software stacks with a set of console based shell dialogs and scripts.

The source code is hosted on GitHub: https://github.com/MichaIng/DietPi
The main website can be found at: https://dietpi.com/
Wikipedia: https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/DietPi

The project released the new version DietPi v9.13 on May 25th, 2025.

The highlights of this version are:

  • DietPi default passwords: Default password ‘dietpi’ must not be used any more for security reasons and has to be changed
  • Orange Pi 3B: Added support for the PWM fan
  • Radxa ZERO 3: Upgrade to Linux 6.1 based vendor kernel
  • Virtual Machines: Future VM images will use initramfs-tools instead of tiny-initramfs
  • DietPi-Config: Simplified keyboard layout dialog
  • Gitea: Now enabled also for RISC-V systems
  • Google AIYMycroft AI: Removed deprecated software packages
  • Fixes for ASUS Tinker Board 2, Orange Pi 3B v1.1, Orange Pi Zero 3/2W, DietPi-Imager, DietPi-Display, RPi.GPIO, fish, Home Assistant, Redis
The full release notes can be found at: https://dietpi.com/docs/releases/v9_13/
