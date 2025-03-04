Dietpi Released a New Version v9.11 (Pi-Hole V6 Support)

DietPi is a lightweight Debian based Linux distribution for SBCs and server systems, with the option to install desktop environments, too. It ships as minimal image but allows to install complete and ready-to-use software stacks with a set of console based shell dialogs and scripts.
The source code is hosted on GitHub: https://github.com/MichaIng/DietPi
The main website can be found at: https://dietpi.com/
Wikipedia: https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/DietPi
The project released the new version DietPi v9.11 on February 23rd, 2025.
The highlights of this version are:
- Pi-hole: Support for Pi-hole v6 added. This was the relevant change to issue the v9.11 release quick after the v9.10
- Initial boot / Firstboot: Fixes for Quartz64/Star64/VisionFive 2 and WiFi connected hardware
- Fixes for Fail2Ban