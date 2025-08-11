DietPi released a new version v9.15

DietPi is a lightweight Debian based Linux distribution for SBCs and server systems, with the option to install desktop environments, too. It ships as minimal image but allows to install complete and ready-to-use software stacks with a set of console based shell dialogs and scripts.

The source code is hosted on GitHub: https://github.com/MichaIng/DietPi

The main website can be found at: https://dietpi.com/

Wikipedia: https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/DietPi

The project released the new version DietPi v9.15 on July 28th, 2025.

The highlights of this version are:

New images for Orange Pi 3 (non LTS version)

New script converting Debian Bookworm to Trixie (Trixie scheduled on 2025-08-09)

NanoPi R5C: MAC address is now static (also after rebooting)

Moonlight (GUI): Unlocked for all ARM and RISC-V systems (excluding ARMv6 RPi)

Unbound: Improvements of installation and cron-job setting

Fixes for Dietpi-Display, DietPi-Dashboard, microblog.pub, Ampache, File Browser, Octoprint

The full release notes can be found at: https://dietpi.com/docs/releases/v9_15/