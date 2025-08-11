---

Home Blog

DietPi released a new version v9.15

By StephanStS

DietPi is a lightweight Debian based Linux distribution for SBCs and server systems, with the option to install desktop environments, too. It ships as minimal image but allows to install complete and ready-to-use software stacks with a set of console based shell dialogs and scripts.

The source code is hosted on GitHub: https://github.com/MichaIng/DietPi
The main website can be found at: https://dietpi.com/
Wikipedia: https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/DietPi

The project released the new version DietPi v9.15 on July 28th, 2025.

The highlights of this version are:
New images for Orange Pi 3 (non LTS version)
New script converting Debian Bookworm to Trixie (Trixie scheduled on 2025-08-09)
NanoPi R5C: MAC address is now static (also after rebooting)
Moonlight (GUI): Unlocked for all ARM and RISC-V systems (excluding ARMv6 RPi)
Unbound: Improvements of installation and cron-job setting
Fixes for Dietpi-Display, DietPi-Dashboard, microblog.pub, Ampache, File Browser, Octoprint
The full release notes can be found at: https://dietpi.com/docs/releases/v9_15/

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.