EndeavourOS Apollo Lands with Worm WM, Improved Installation Experience, and More

Yes, the Apollo has landed, four months after EndeavourOS Atlantis and three and a half months after EndeavourOS Atlantis Neo, full of improvements around the installation process and to the live session in an attempt to attract more users to this popular Arch Linux-based rolling-release distro.

First of all, let’s talk about the big features in EndeavourOS Apollo, which is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.17 kernel series and the Mesa 22 graphics stack series. This is the best combination you can get at the moment if you want state-of-the-art hardware support and gaming performance.