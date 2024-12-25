Evilginx: Open-source man-in-the-middle attack framework

Evilginx is an open-source man-in-the-middle attack framework designed to phish login credentials and session cookies, enabling attackers to bypass 2FA safeguards. The author of Evilginx emphasizes that the project demonstrates the techniques skilled attackers may employ. The author asserts that it is the responsibility of defenders to consider such threats and develop strategies to protect users from these types of phishing attacks.
