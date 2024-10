Firefox 132 is another boring release that adds support for blocking third-party cookie access with Enhanced Tracking Protection’s Strict mode, support for blocking HTTP-favicons if they aren’t served over HTTPS, and enabling WebRender hardware accelerated rendering for most SVG Filter Primitives to improve the performance of certain graphics-heavy content.

Link to Article : https://9to5linux.com/firefox-132-enters-beta-with-support-for-blocking-third-party-cookie-access