The Framework Desktop is a tiny 4.5L Mini-ITX machine powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max “Strix Halo” processors with discrete-level Radeon 8060S graphics and 16 CPU cores at 5.1GHz boost clock, up to 128GB LPDDR5x RAM, up to 16TB of storage, and a semi-custom 400W power supply with FSP in a standard Flex ATX form factor.