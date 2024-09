Fwupd 1.9.25 is here to add support for more devices, including Algoltek devices supporting sector erase, Dell K2 docks, Intel USB4 hub 5787, Nordic HID devices supporting DFUv1, and more MediaTek scaler devices. You can now use fwupd to update the firmware on these devices.

