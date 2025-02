Fwupd 2.0.6 is here ten days after fwupd 2.0.5 with support for HPE Gen10 and Gen10+ devices using Redfish, a new fwupdtool efiboot-hive command to allow setting the nmbl command line, support for setting the inhibit reason from the fwupdmgr command, and support for USB-provided hidraw devices to use DS-20 descriptors.