The GNU Linux-libre project has officially released version 6.15 of its deblobbed kernel, offering a fully free alternative to the standard Linux kernel for users who prioritize complete software freedom. Based on the upstream Linux Kernel 6.15, this version removes all proprietary code, binary blobs, and firmware dependencies — making it ideal for privacy-conscious users and free software enthusiasts seeking transparency and control over their systems.

Unlike the regular Linux kernel, GNU Linux-libre ensures that no part of the codebase includes or depends on non-free software, which is often required for enabling certain hardware like Wi-Fi chips or GPUs. While this may result in limited hardware compatibility, it’s a deliberate tradeoff in favor of user freedom. For those interested in the fundamentals of how Linux handles low-level data routing, check out this guide on understanding dev-null — the Linux and Unix data black hole.