---

Home Blog

GNU Linux-libre 6.15 Kernel Released

By tim

The GNU Linux-libre project has officially released version 6.15 of its deblobbed kernel, offering a fully free alternative to the standard Linux kernel for users who prioritize complete software freedom. Based on the upstream Linux Kernel 6.15, this version removes all proprietary code, binary blobs, and firmware dependencies — making it ideal for privacy-conscious users and free software enthusiasts seeking transparency and control over their systems.

Unlike the regular Linux kernel, GNU Linux-libre ensures that no part of the codebase includes or depends on non-free software, which is often required for enabling certain hardware like Wi-Fi chips or GPUs. While this may result in limited hardware compatibility, it’s a deliberate tradeoff in favor of user freedom. For those interested in the fundamentals of how Linux handles low-level data routing, check out this guide on understanding dev-null — the Linux and Unix data black hole.

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.