A Grep Trick Every User Should Know: The Square Brackets in the Grepped ps Output

By iDoLinux

Mastering the command line involves more than just knowing the tools—it’s about using them smartly. One subtle but incredibly useful trick when working with grep and ps is using square brackets to filter processes without matching the grep command itself. This technique is especially helpful when you’re scripting or debugging and want clean output. If you’re interested in enhancing your terminal productivity further, check out this guide on smarter tab completion using .inputrc.

