How Linux Services and Daemons Work (and How to Control Them)

When starting out with Linux, you may encounter the terms “services” and “daemons” quite frequently, which refer to background processes that play a key role in keeping the system running smoothly, often without requiring any direct user input.

Understanding how these components work can help you better manage your system and troubleshoot common issues more efficiently. In this beginner-friendly overview, we’ll explain what services and daemons are, how they function within Linux, and what tools are available to help you control them effectively.