How to Allow or Deny Access to Websites in Apache

Apache is one of the most widely used web servers in the world, offering a robust and flexible platform for hosting websites.

When managing a website, you might need to control who can access certain resources or entire websites. For example, you may want to block specific IP addresses or allow access only from certain regions or networks. Apache makes this possible using a feature called Access Control.

In this guide, we’ll walk through the steps to allow or deny access to websites in Apache using a simple, human-readable configuration.