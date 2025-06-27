How to Automate Daily Linux Health Checks with a Bash Script + Cron

Managing Linux servers daily can be fun and stressful, especially when you’re dealing with unexpected downtimes or service failures. One thing I’ve learned in my 15+ years as a Linux sysadmin is this: Prevention is better than a cure.

You don’t want to wait for users to report issues. As a sysadmin, your goal should be to detect problems before they affect users or production workloads.

That’s why I always recommend automating daily health checks for your system. If you know ahead of time that disk space is running low or a service has failed, you can fix it before users start shouting.