How to Change a User’s Default Shell in Linux

Managing user environments is an essential part of Linux system administration. One powerful way to personalize or restrict user sessions is by changing the default login shell. In this article, we’ll walk through two ways to do that using the usermod and chsh commands. If you’re unfamiliar with directory management, check out our guide on creating and removing directories before diving into more advanced user management.

This guide also complements other essential tutorials, such as opening files from the terminal, installing the latest kernel on Ubuntu, or counting string occurrences in files. And if you’re a ViM user, make sure to explore our ViM split screen trick for an optimized terminal experience. For a deeper understanding of how shells interact with your Linux session, visit our introduction to the shell environment.