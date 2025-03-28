How to Change a User’s Login Shell, Uid, or Home Directory With Usermod

Managing user accounts in Linux is a crucial task for system administrators, and the
usermod command provides an efficient way to modify user information. This command allows you to change a user’s default shell, unique user ID (UID), home directory, and group memberships.
In this article, we will walk through how to use
usermod step by step to make these modifications safely and efficiently. We will cover useful commands, practical examples, and best practices to avoid permission or access issues.