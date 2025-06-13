---

Home Blog

How to Check if a Package Is Installed on Debian, RedHat And Derivative Systems

By iDoLinux

For example, Debian-based systems like Ubuntu and Linux Mint use dpkg, while Fedora and Red Hat-based systems use rpm. If you’re also exploring alternatives like AlmaLinux, check out this overview of AlmaLinux OS 10.

Before attempting to install new software or investigating why a command fails, checking whether the software is already present can save time and prevent redundancy. For more command-line productivity tips, consider reading about passwordless sudo for root access, changing a user’s default shell, opening files from the terminal, automating inputs with the yes command, or installing a new kernel on Ubuntu.

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.