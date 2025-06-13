How to Check if a Package Is Installed on Debian, RedHat And Derivative Systems

For example, Debian-based systems like Ubuntu and Linux Mint use dpkg , while Fedora and Red Hat-based systems use rpm . If you’re also exploring alternatives like AlmaLinux, check out this overview of AlmaLinux OS 10.

Before attempting to install new software or investigating why a command fails, checking whether the software is already present can save time and prevent redundancy. For more command-line productivity tips, consider reading about passwordless sudo for root access, changing a user’s default shell, opening files from the terminal, automating inputs with the yes command, or installing a new kernel on Ubuntu.