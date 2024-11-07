---

Home Blog

How to Collaborate on PDF Files on Linux Using ONLYOFFICE Docs

By TecMint

When it comes to document collaboration, one usually thinks about text documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. Although many people prefer to use Google Docs for this task, Linux users have some decent alternatives that easily tackle the challenges of collaborative work without sharing data with the tech giant.

However, sometimes document collaboration might involve PDF files as one of the most popular document formats. That’s why it’s a good idea to have a tool that can help you co-edit PDFs with other Linux users in real-time.

PDFs are not easy to edit but ONLYOFFICE Docs has a built-in PDF editor that handles this format with ease allowing users to make edits online and co-author such files as simple text documents.

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.