When it comes to document collaboration, one usually thinks about text documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. Although many people prefer to use Google Docs for this task, Linux users have some decent alternatives that easily tackle the challenges of collaborative work without sharing data with the tech giant.

However, sometimes document collaboration might involve PDF files as one of the most popular document formats. That’s why it’s a good idea to have a tool that can help you co-edit PDFs with other Linux users in real-time.

PDFs are not easy to edit but ONLYOFFICE Docs has a built-in PDF editor that handles this format with ease allowing users to make edits online and co-author such files as simple text documents.