In this tutorial we are going to explain how to configure a static IP address on AlmaLinux 10 OS. A static IP address is a unique numerical identifier assigned to a server that remains constant over time. A machine uses an IP address to locate and communicate with other machines (servers or computers) over the Internet. IP addresses are numerical identifiers that enable packets to be sent and received between one network device and another. The tutorial will cover identifying the network interface on your server, editing, and restarting the network service. Configuring a static IP Address on AlmaLinux 10 is a straightforward process that takes a couple of minutes. Let’s get started!