---

Home Blog

How to configure a Static IP Address on AlmaLinux 10

By LinuxCloudVPS

In this tutorial we are going to explain how to configure a static IP address on AlmaLinux 10 OS. A static IP address is a unique numerical identifier assigned to a server that remains constant over time. A machine uses an IP address to locate and communicate with other machines (servers or computers) over the Internet. IP addresses are numerical identifiers that enable packets to be sent and received between one network device and another. The tutorial will cover identifying the network interface on your server, editing, and restarting the network service. Configuring a static IP Address on AlmaLinux 10 is a straightforward process that takes a couple of minutes. Let’s get started!

Complete Story

Get the Free Newsletter!

Subscribe to Developer Insider for top news, trends, & analysis

Must Read

LinuxToday is a trusted, contributor-driven news resource supporting all types of Linux users. Our thriving international community engages with us through social media and frequent content contributions aimed at solving problems ranging from personal computing to enterprise-level IT operations. LinuxToday serves as a home for a community that struggles to find comparable information elsewhere on the web.

Our Brands

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.