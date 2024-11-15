How To Configure Nginx as a Reverse Proxy on Ubuntu 24.04

Nginx or NGINX is a widely used web server with many features, including load balancing, reverse proxying, content caching, mail proxying, and more. It’s a flexible and robust solution known for its high performance and efficient use of resources. A reverse proxy manages incoming traffic and forwards requests to backend servers bound to specific TCP ports for applications like Node.js, Odoo, Tomcat, and others. In this tutorial, you will learn to configure Nginx as a reverse proxy on Ubuntu 24.04.